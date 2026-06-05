India News | Gujarat's Regional Science Centres Emerge as Hubs of Scientific Consciousness and Innovation

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): The NDA Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years in office. Gujarat has witnessed remarkable progress across various sectors, including science and technology.

In line with the vision of promoting scientific awareness and nurturing a scientific temper among citizens, four Regional Science Centres have been established across the State over the past 12 years. These centres have emerged as vibrant hubs of scientific learning, innovation, and public engagement, collectively attracting more than 25.64 lakh science enthusiasts.

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The Regional Science Centres established by the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) have evolved into living laboratories for visitors. Located in Patan in North Gujarat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, and Bhuj in Kutch, these centres are nurturing scientific curiosity among citizens from both urban and rural areas across different regions of the State.

The Patan Regional Science Centre was inaugurated on May 1, 2022, on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day. Since its establishment, the Centre has emerged as a major hub of scientific learning and innovation, attracting visitors from both rural and urban areas across North Gujarat.

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Situated in Patan, a city renowned as an educational centre of the region, the Science Centre has so far welcomed more than 14.86 lakh science enthusiasts. The Centre has made a significant contribution towards promoting scientific awareness and fostering a scientific temper among citizens.

Through its engagement with more than 2,700 schools, it has reached over 7 lakh students and members of the public. Notably, through initiatives such as Science Gram Sabhas, the Centre has extended the reach of science to rural communities by organising special programmes for women, farmers, and Divyangs.

Expressing his views about the Centre, Shri J.C. Pandya, the then Mission Director of NHM, Gandhinagar, said: "The Patan Regional Science Centre is providing science enthusiasts with an excellent experience through its remarkable and informative galleries."

In 2025, the Centre, a recipient of the National Energy Conservation Award, further demonstrated its commitment to sustainable development by installing a 200 kW solar power plant.

The Bhuj Regional Science Centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 28, 2022. Situated at the foothills of Bhujiyo Dungar, the Centre has emerged as a prominent destination for scientific learning and exploration in the Kutch region.

It has engaged more than 1.37 lakh students from over 1,100 schools and, to date, has welcomed more than 2.57 lakh visitors from India and abroad, including tourists from countries such as Nigeria, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Saudi Arabia.

The Centre offers a rich and immersive learning experience through its six thematic galleries, 3D movie theatre, and marine and submarine simulators. It also regularly organises a range of educational and recreational activities for children.

Through its summer workshops, more than 2,500 children have been introduced to subjects such as Fun with Physics, Astronomy, Mental Maths, and Origami, fostering curiosity and interest in science from an early age.

Further strengthening its role as a centre for scientific outreach, India's largest public space observatory was inaugurated at the Centre on December 25, 2024. Equipped with a state-of-the-art 24-inch telescope, the observatory has enabled more than 3,500 citizens to observe celestial objects and explore the wonders of space.

The Regional Science Centre at Bhavnagar, inaugurated on September 29, 2022, has emerged as a leading centre for scientific learning and innovation in the Saurashtra region. Spread across 20 acres, the Centre has so far welcomed more than 2.90 lakh students and citizens, providing them with engaging and experiential learning opportunities in science and technology.

The Centre houses five thematic galleries dedicated to Marine Science, Automobiles, Biology, Electro-Mechanics, and Nobel Prize-winning discoveries. These galleries offer an interactive and immersive learning experience through attractions such as a 9D Virtual Reality Simulator, a large aquarium, a piezoelectric floor, and an interactive puzzle zone. Reflecting the Centre's commitment to quality science education, science enthusiast Paresh R. Sarvaiya has commended the excellent maintenance of the galleries and the guidance provided by the staff.

In line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Centre conducts programmes in STEM, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and teacher training, helping to equip students and educators with skills relevant to emerging technologies. Further distinguishing itself as a model of sustainable development, the Centre features a 100 kW solar power plant, a "Zero Water Waste" initiative, and a single-use plastic-free campus, earning recognition as a model green campus.

The Rajkot Regional Science Centre, inaugurated on October 19, 2022, has emerged as a vibrant destination for scientific learning, innovation, and technological exploration in the State. The Centre houses six theme-based galleries dedicated to How Stuff Works, Robotics, Machine Engineering, Glass and Ceramics, Nobel Prize-winning discoveries, and Life Sciences. To date, it has engaged more than 1.67 lakh students and welcomed over 3.64 lakh visitors, offering them an enriching and interactive experience in the world of science and technology.

The Centre provides immersive learning opportunities through cutting-edge technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), holograms, and simulation zones. These interactive facilities introduce children and young learners to emerging fields, including drone technology, while also offering STEM-based workshops that foster creativity, innovation, and scientific thinking.

Through such initiatives, the Regional Science Centres established across Gujarat are playing a significant role in promoting scientific awareness, nurturing innovation, and creating a culture of inquiry among citizens. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Gujarat continues to advance steadily in the fields of science, technology, and knowledge dissemination, carrying forward the vision of scientific development and public engagement achieved during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years of national leadership. (ANI)

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