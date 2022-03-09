Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): On International Women's Day, Gundla Pochampally Railway Station became an 'All Women Employees Railway Station'.

According to the statement by CH Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, Gundla Pochampally Railway station, one of the sub-urban Railway stations in Secunderabad - Medchal section was declared as an All Women Station today i.e. March 8, 2022. All women staff have been deployed to handle all the day to day activities including train operations, technicians, ticketing, security and other relevant duties at Gundla Pochampally Railway station."

The statement read, "South Central Railway has always been in the forefront in providing opportunities to the women employees to encourage and excel in the field. With a view to further empower the women workforce and to boost their morale, Gundla Pochampally Railway station has been announced as an all-women station today to coincide with International women' day."

Towards this endeavour, thus far, five Railway stations on SCR are already functioning as all women stations i.e., Begumpet Railway station on Secunderabad Division which is one of the busiest stations in Hyderabad City; Vidyanagar station on Hyderabad Division, Ramavarapadu Railway Station on Vijayawada Division, New Guntur Railway Station on Guntur Division and Chandragiri Railway Station on Guntakal Division, read the statement.

In addition, women employees are handling critical duties such as loco pilots, station masters, track maintainers effectively and on par with male staff. The strength of women employees in these areas are Loco Pilot - 53; Station Masters - 64; Track Maintainers - 837.

Further, SCR sportswomen are bringing laurels to the organization by showcasing their talent duly participating in National and International matches. The zone continues to encourage sportswomen by providing state of the art facilities of their practice and accommodation.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Central Railway, expressed his happiness over women empowerment activities on SCR and stated that such initiatives will help to further boost the confidence of the women employees. He stated that the women working in Railways are performing their duties with utmost dedication. He added that SCR is leading by example to empower women and bring positive change in society. (ANI)

