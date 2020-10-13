Latehar, Oct 13 (PTI) An exchange of fire between the security forces and militants of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) took place in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Some casualties among the militants are suspected in the gun battle in the Jerma forest in the Chandwa area that lasted for around two hours in the evening, they said.

Also Read | Aarogya Setu App of India Gets Praise From WHO For Helping Health Departments in Identifying COVID-19 Clusters.

"The militants were in civil dress and on seeing a police team they started firing. When police retaliated, they escaped into the thick forests," said Prashant Anand, the superintendent of police of Latehar.

Traces of blood were found at the encounter site because of which it is suspected that there may be casualties among the militants, he said.

Also Read | Assam Rifles Seize WIY Tablets Worth Rs 6.5 Crore From Manipur Border Village, Burmese National Arrested.

Security personnel are searching the encounter site and additional forces have been sent to the scene, he said.

A rifle, large quantity of cartridges, explosive materials, a mobile phone, a diary and Naxalite literature have been found at the site of the encounter, officials said.

A gunfight between the security forces and the Naxalites took place in the area after a long time, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)