Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who has spearheaded several Gurjar agitations in Rajasthan in the past, has called for a 'Mahapanchayat' on October 17 at Malarna Dungar, Sawaimadhopur, to discuss with the community people their demands pending with the state government.

Bainsal said that several issues like recruitment on backlog posts are still pending with the state government despite several meetings and a strategy will be worked out at the meeting.

“Some of our demands are still pending with the state government. We have held several meetings and the government always assures to fulfill the demands but no concrete result is there. I have now called for a Mahapanchayat on October 17 in Malarna Dungar to discuss the future course of action with our people,” Bainsla told reporters.

His son Vijay Bainsla said that recruitment on backlog posts is one of the several pending demands.

“We have already given time to the state government but there is no progress and therefore another agitation may take place,” he said.

