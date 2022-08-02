Gurugram, Aug 1 (PTI) Three members of a gang that duped people by assuring home delivery of liquor have been arrested, police said here on Monday.

Aaqib Javed, Taslim Khan and Sabir Khan, natives of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, were nabbed following a complaint by a victim on July 25.

Also Read | International Airfares May Get Cheaper As India Signed Pact with 116 Countries.

The victim, in a complaint filed at the cyber crime police station (east), said he received a message on his phone about home delivery of liquor and he placed an order worth Rs 11,717 via a link sent by the accused.

They allegedly sent him another link asking him to make a payment of Rs 10 towards service charge. However, as he clicked on the link, Rs 93,380 were debited from his account, police said. In all, he lost Rs 1,05,097, they said.

Also Read | Ambur Biryani Festival 2022: Don’t Avoid Beef Biryani on Festival, Says Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission.

ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said the arrested men also cheated people on the pretext of buying and selling vehicles online. "They were also into sextortion," he added.

"Aaqib and Taslim Khan used to contact people by sending them online links and calls through various mediums like SMS, WhatsApp etc. After receiving the amount in their account, they used to withdraw the money from ATM and POS machines. Sabir Khan used to provide bank accounts and SIM cards with fake KYC. On perusal of the bank account used by them, it has been found that they have cheated people to the tune of Rs 25 lakh in the last 15 days," the ACP said, adding the account has been frozen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)