Gurugram, Apr 7 (PTI) A bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday morning, officials said.

The driver tried to douse the flames with the fire extinguisher but since the blaze had intensified, he stopped the bus following which the passengers got out out safely, they said.

The bus was completely gutted but no one was hurt or injured in the incident, officials said.

The bus was going from Delhi to Manesar via Gurugram on Friday morning and caught fire near the Rampura flyover, officials said.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the fire, they said, adding that the traffic slowed down due to the incident.

Fire officer Narender Singh said as soon as information about the incident was received, a fire tender from Manesar and another from Sector 29 reached the spot and controlled the blaze within 20 minutes.

