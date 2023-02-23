Gurugram, Feb 23 (PTI) An Uzbek national was robbed of 8,000 US dollars and Rs 49,000 he had in Indian currency by four men impersonating as police here, police said on Thursday. The money robbed was more than Rs 7 lakh according to current US currency price.

Police said the incident happened on February 19 around 8.10 pm near Ambedkar chowk when Yunus Jon alias Mamadaliev was returning from a Sector 51 shopping mall with his wife and niece on foot.

According to the complaint filed by Yunus Jon, his 21-year-old niece Muyattar has a history of seizures.

He had come to Gurugram on February 12 with his wife Firuza for Muyattar's treatment. The treatment was underway and they were staying in a guest house in Sector 46.

"On February 19, we all had gone shopping in Sector-51 mall. When we were returning and reached near Ambedkar chowk, a black car came from behind with four people in it. The two sitting in the front called me and claimed they were policemen. They also showed us a police identity card," Jon said in his complaint, according to police.

"The two sitting behind called my niece and asked her to show them her passport, and when I opened my handbag to take out my passport, one of them put his hands inside the bag and took out 8,000 US dollars and Rs 49,000 cash and sped off," he said. He also said that the last digits of the car registration number was 7720.

Jon said he could only file the complaint on Thursday because the translator he had was not working.

Following his complaint, an FIR has been registered against two unknown accused under sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station, police said

"We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and trying to trace the car based on the registration number," said ASI Dalbir, the Investigating Officer.

