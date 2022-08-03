Gurugram, Aug 3 (PTI) The administration here has formed a four-member committee headed by an SDM to enquire into the death of four labourers who fell off a crane during construction work at a residential society in Sector 77, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The committee will enquire into the causes behind the incident and fix the responsibility, propose safety measures to avoid such incidents expedite the process of compensation.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: CM Mamata Banerjee Reshuffles Cabinet; Babul Supriyo Among Nine Ministers Sworn-in.

The committee will include the deputy labour commissioner, Manesar ACP and the deputy director, security.

Also Read | Gurugram: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Duping Over 30 Women Online After Posing as Pilot.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against six people for negligence. Police in it's official statement said no arrest has been made so far.

Four labourers died and another was critically injured when they fell off a crane during construction work at a residential society here on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 5.10 pm at the construction site of Emaar Palm Heights in Sector 77.

The five labourers were fixing a tower crane close to the 17th floor of an under-construction building and suddenly an iron angle of a shuttering broke down and all of them fell off, police said.

While four labourers crashed, one was stuck on the 12th floor of the building, they said.

The labourers were rushed to a hospital where four of them were declared brought dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)