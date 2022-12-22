Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) A team of doctors at Medanta Hospital here has successfully performed the country's first three-way transplant swap, or paired exchange, in which three patients simultaneously received life-saving liver transplants, the private medical facility said on Thursday.

The surgeons who conducted the rare procedure included Dr A S Soin, Dr Amit Rastogi and Dr Prashant Bhangui, the hospital said in a statement.

This three-way swap involved three strangers – Sanjeev Kapoor, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh, Saurabh Gupta, a businessman from Uttar Pradesh, and Aadesh Kaur, a homemaker from Delhi – who had never thought of a shared destiny.

They were all suffering terminal liver failure, each needing an urgent liver transplant to survive. The three patients had willing liver donors within their families, but none were a suitable match. They had all given up hope till the Medanta Liver Transplant Team planned this simultaneous swap surgery that gave all three a new lease of life, the statement said.

Medanta's Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, Dr Soin, who led this formidable team effort, said, “We introduced the concept of living donor organ swap (or paired exchange) between two recipient and donor pairs in 2009. After performing 46 such two-way swaps (92 transplants) over the past 13 years, we have now successfully expanded the concept to a three-way swap chain involving three donor-recipient pairs."

These three transplants were performed simultaneously by operating on three donors and three recipients, he said.

"A team of 55 doctors and nurses worked together in six operating rooms for over 12 hours to complete this herculean task. The paired exchange was planned in a way that all three patients received an adequate volume of a blood group compatible liver,” Dr Soin said.

Dr Rastogi, senior liver transplant surgeon at Medanta, said, “Performing three liver transplants means six simultaneous liver surgeries. This is a mammoth undertaking requiring many skilled surgeons, enough trained staff and operating rooms, and a fair exchange in which all donors have equally safe surgeries.

"Our success will now pave the way for increasing the living donor pool in future with more such paired exchange transplants.”

Commenting on the three transplants done simultaneously, Dr Bhangui said, “If the transplants are done on successive days, there is a small possibility that one of the donors may back out of donation the next day once their family member has already received the exchange donation the previous day.”

Congratulating the team, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said, “This historic achievement has been made possible by the close multidisciplinary effort of various senior super specialists, and strict treatment and operating protocols being practised at Medanta. After this pioneering effort, we now plan to expand our paired exchange programmes for liver and kidney further so we can offer life-saving transplants to more and more people.”

