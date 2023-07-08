Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) A manager and the staff of a hotel here were allegedly thrashed by three inebriated men for refusing to serve food, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rammehar, Kalu and Shripal Khatana, residents of Sahjawas village, also ransacked the hotel, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Rajdeep, front office manager at White Rock Hotel in Bhondsi area, the incident took place around 4 am on Friday.

“Five people, including two women, reached the hotel in a car. The three men got down from the vehicle and started ordering food. I told them that food is not available at this time and asked them to leave as they were in an inebriated state,” he alleged.

Following this, the accused got angry and started scuffling. After hearing the commotion, the other staff members came out and tried to stop them, he said in his complaint.

According to the FIR, when staff members came there the accused did not stop and started fighting them and ransacked the hotel. However, the staff members caught hold of the three men and informed the police.

A case was registered against the three men under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 427 (causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station and they were arrested.

The accused were let off on bail. Further probe is underway, SHO Bhondsi Samer Singh said.

