Gurugram, Aug 8 (PTI) A city jeweller has allegedly received an extortion call and voice messages through an international Whatsapp number by an unknown caller demanding Rs 10 lakh and threat to his life if money not paid, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 14 police station, they said.

The complaint was filed by Ajay Gupta, who runs a Ashirwad Jewellers shop in Sector 14 market, police said.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and further probe is on”, said ASI Manoj Kumar, the investigating officer.

“Between 3 pm on Saturday and 11 am on Sunday, many threatening messages and voice calls were received on my mobile through Whatsapp. I also got many voice and text messages. It is written in the message that I am earning a lot of money and before opening the shop on Monday, I must transfer Rs 10 lakh in the caller's account. He said that if money is not transferred to the account, then he will kill me and my family”, Gupta said in his complaint.

The unknown caller has also sent a photo of his jewellery shop and a video in which a pistol and 10 cartridges were seen, the complainant said.

"The accused also fired from the pistol in the video”, added Gupta in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station, the police said.

