Gurugram, Jul 12 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2017.

The court of district and sessions judge Surya Pratap Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on convict Devender.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Multiple Times in Nagpur, Nine Held.

According to police, Ramrati, mother of deceased Ritu, had got an FIR lodged against Devender, resident of Islampur village, for strangulating her daughter to death.

On February 17, 2017, an FIR of murder was registered against Devender at Sadar police station and soon after he was arrested. Police recovered the Ritu's body from the couple's rented accommodation.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Detention, Suspension of MPs; Poses 10 Questions.

Ramrati had alleged that Ritu had been harassed by her husband and in-laws for money.

On the basis of the evidence and witnesses produced by the prosecution, the court found the accused guilty for the murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court had held the accused guilty in the case last week and reserved its decision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)