Gurugram, Mar 3 (PTI) A man from Bhopal has been arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shadab alias Arman (33), who used to work as a plumber met the victim in a park a few months ago and the duo became friends, they said.

Shadab hid his identity from the teen and told her that his name was Arman, they said, adding that on February 26 he took her to Bhopal with the promise of marrying her, police said.

The girl's family filed a complaint at Rajendra park police station and found out that she was in Bhopal after she contacted them, they said.

On February 28, the man was caught along with the teen at a railway station in Bhopal, they said.

According to the police, the girl in her statement said that the man repeatedly raped her.

Following this, a section of the POCSO Act was also added to the FIR. The accused was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, SHO (Rajendra park) inspector Praveen Kumar said.

