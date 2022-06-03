Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Gurugram police claimed to have foiled an attempt to abduct a minor in the Farrukhnagar area of the city with the arrest of three kidnappers.

Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar, In-Charge Crime Unit Farukhnagar, apprehended three car snatchers yesterday from village Sadrana, near Sultanpur Lake, Gurugram on the basis of secret information.

The arrested people have been identified as Vinay aged (27), Amit (22) and Tushar (20).

As per police, Vinay is B.Sc in (Computers), Amit is pursuing B.Sc and in IIIrd Year, while Tushar is a Class 12 pass.

The police said, "The initial interrogation revealed that Vinay told his associates that he knew a property dealer who had crores of rupees. If his son is kidnapped, they will get a hefty amount as ransom. According to the plan, he along with his above-mentioned accomplices had also conducted a recce of the property dealer's son to kidnap him and for this, he also carried out the incident of snatching two vehicles on May 16 and May 26.

"One of the snatched vehicles was to be used to kidnap the child and keep the child captive and the other vehicle to be used to collect the ransom of Rs 1 Crore. They had also mixed intoxicating pills in soft drinks to render the child unconscious. Yesterday they were on their way to kidnap the child, but before they could succeed they got caught by the police," added the police.

Th police recovered two snatched cars, one pistol and two live cartridges also recovered from the possession.

They were produced before the Court and sent to jail under judicial custody. The case is under investigation, added police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)