Gurugram, Sep 30 (PTI) The Gurugram police have registered a case over advertisements on Facebook and WhatsApp for unauthorised sale of weapons, a police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was registered at Sadar police station against the holder(s) of three Facebook accounts. According to the police, these accounts were opened using one mobile number.

WhatsApp messages were also sent to people from the mobile number for the sale of revolvers and pistols, the police officer said.

According to the police, some of the advertisements mentioned the name of gangster Kala Jatheri.

The police officer said the matter was being investigated.

