Gurugram, Aug 6 (PTI) A 42-year-old security guard died after a speeding car hit him near Atul Kataria Chowk here, police said on Saturday.

The car driver fled after the accident on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged by Prashant Kumar, a resident of Kapashera village in Delhi, his father Mahender Kumar was working as security guard in Gurugram. On Thursday midnight, when his father was returning home, a car hit his bicycle.

The victim was rushed to Kalyani Hospital.

"My father was conscious but injured critically when I reached the hospital after getting information. My father told that a car hit his bicycle from behind but he noted the registration number of the car," Prashant Kumar said.

"Due to critical condition of my father, doctors referred him to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, where he was died during treatment on Friday morning," the complainant said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

"We are trying to identify the accused car driver with the help of CCTV footage of the area. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Sudhir Kumar, SHO of the Sector 18 police station.

