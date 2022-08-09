Gurugram, Aug 9 (PTI) Police here nabbed three people for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop at Sheetla Mata Road in Sector 5 five days ago.

A countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that they were arrested on Monday evening from Dwarka Expressway.

The accused were produced in a court here, which sent them to one-day police custody.

The accused were identified as Pradeep, a native of Jhajjar; Abhimanyu, a resident of Sheetla Colony; and Aman, a resident of Delhi.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that Abhimanyu had been in debt and hatched a plan to rob the jewellery shop. He shared his plan with his associates and the trio robbed this jewellery shop,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime)

The incident took place on August 4 at 3.15 pm, when the three persons with pistols and knife entered RK Jewellers located on Sheetla Mata Road and decamped with jewellery and cash.

“We are questioning the accused and will recover the robbed items from their possession at the earliest,” added Sangwan.

