Gurugram, Aug 1 (PTI) An undertrial sustained injuries after he jumped from the first floor of a court building here on Monday in a bid to escape police custody, officials said.

Raju Kumar (28), native of Darbhanga in Bihar, is being treated at the civil hospital. A fresh FIR has been registered against him for trying to flee, they said.

The first case was registered against him on July 8 for theft of textile rolls from a warehouse in Sector 10A here. He, along with a partner, had allegedly hired a tempo to steal and transport these rolls. However, when the vehicle for stopped for an inspection mid-way, the duo fled.

The tempo driver had informed the police that two people had hired his vehicle, and Kumar was caught from Saraswati Enclave Colony here on Sunday.

A police team led by sub-inspector Manjeet brought him to the court this afternoon.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class court remanded him in two-day police custody. While walking back to the vehicle, he jumped from the first floor of the building -- about 15 feet in height -- and injured himself.

"We took him to the civil hospital. He sustained injuries on his legs and hands. He is being treated," the SI said.

