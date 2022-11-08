Gurugram, Nov 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman has accused her brother-in-law of molesting and also attempting to rape her at their house in Subhash Nagar Colony here, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that her husband and in-laws beat her up and kicked her out of the house along with her children when she protested.

The alleged incident took place on October 27.

The woman said her brother-in-law found her alone in a room on the ground floor and grabbed her from behind.

"When I protested, he tore my clothes and attempted to rape me. My husband and other family members favoured him. They beat me up, and along with my children, they kicked me out of the house late in the night. I then managed to reached my maternal house," the woman said

in her complaint at the city police station.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband, brother-in-law and other family members.

"We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon," city police station SHO Vedpal said.

