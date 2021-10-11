Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Justice Prakash Srivastava was on Monday administered the oath of office as the new chief justice of the Calcutta High Court by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Also Read | Oppo ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12 Launched, Check Upgrade Roll-Out Timeline, Eligible Smartphones & New Features.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, law minister Moloy Ghatak, transport minister Firhad Hakim and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari among others.

Also Read | Indian Railways Registers 113% Jump in Earnings From Passenger Segment in Second Quarter of 2021-22: RTI Reply.

The solemn function was also attended by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

Datta was earlier a judge at the Calcutta High Court.

In a tweet, Dhankar said, "WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today administered under Article 219 of the Constitution oath of office of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to Mr Justice Prakash Shrivastava, at Court Room 1 in the High Court."

Prior to this, Srivastava was a judge at Madhya Pradesh high court.

The newly appointed Calcutta high court chief justice, following his swearing-in, said he was certain about carrying out his responsibilities devoid of any hindrance, in "cooperation with members of the Bar, staff and my brother and sister judges".

"All those associated with the work of dispensation of justice have common object that the litigants, especially those who are poor and needy, should get speedy justice," he stated.

Justice Rajesh Bindal had been serving as the acting chief justice of the court since April, following the retirement of Justice T B N Radhakrishnan.

Bindal has been appointed as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court.

The former acting chief justice had presided over benches that passed some significant orders, including a CBI investigation into alleged cases of murder and rape and attempt to rape during post-poll violence in the state, earlier in the year.

He had sent two state ministers and a ruling party MLA to judicial remand in Narada sting tapes case, overturning a bail order by a lower court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)