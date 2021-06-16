Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Wednesday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a visit to New Delhi, of violating constitutional norms and asked him not to return to the state.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that it is the TMC which has no respect for the Constitution and asked the Mamata Banerjee-led party to respect constitutional posts. Dhankhar, who shares a strained relationship with the state government, went to the national capital on Wednesday night for a four-day trip. He had not specified any reason for the visit.

However, on Wednesday, the governor said he met Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Prahlad Singh Patel.

"Had useful interaction with Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India @JoshiPralhad on varied issues," he tweeted.

In another Twitter post, Dhankhar said, "Had useful deliberations with Union Minister for Culture, Tourism @prahladspatel Prahlad Singh Patel @MinOfCultureGoI on issues pertaining Victoria Memorial @victoriamemkol, Indian Museum @IndianMuseumKol @ezcckolkata @asiatic_society aimed at enhancing impact of these bodies."

Senior TMC leader and party spokesperson Sougata Ray lashed out at Dhankhar for allegedly violating constitutional norms and not taking the state government into confidence over various decisions and statements he has made in the recent past.

"We have never seen such a governor who has no regard for the Constitution and its norms. He has been violating every constitutional norm. "According to our Constitution, the governor is supposed to act as per the instructions of the council of ministers headed by the chief minister. But he doesnt follow any such norm and acts as per his whims and fancies," Ray said. He wondered why he has gone to Delhi and is meeting union ministers. Ray's party colleague and MP, Mahua Moitra, asked Dhankar not to return to the state. "Uncleji going to Delhi on June 15th he says... Do us a favour WB Governor Sahib - don't come back," she said in a tweet. The governor went to Delhi a day after a delegation of BJP MLAs petitioned him for alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

Hours before his departure to the national capital, Dhankhar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata accusing her of being silent over post-poll violence in the state and not taking steps to rehabilitate the suffering people".

He shared the letter on Twitter and the state Home Department criticised the move claiming that it was violative of all established norms. West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu supported Dhankhar and charged the TMC with not respecting the constitutional post. "The governor has done nothing unconstitutional. He has been working as per norms. It is the TMC and the state government which have been doing all sorts of unconstitutional things. Before talking about norms, the TMC should first learn to respect the chair," Basu said.

The TMC has shared an acrimonious relation with Dhankhar since its previous term in the government when he assumed office in July 2019.

