India News | Guwahati Airport Earns Global Recognition for Blending Indigenous Art, Nature-inspired Design: Assam CM on Prix Versailles Recognition

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday welcomed the global recognition of Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, after its new terminal was featured in the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

In a post shared on X, Sarma said the recognition highlights Assam's evolving architectural identity and its integration of culture and design.

Also Read | UP Minister Sanjay Gangwar's Nephew Critical After Chinese Manjha Slits Neck on Flyover in Bareilly.

"The world is taking note of Assam's architectural identity. The new terminal of @GuwahatiAirport has been featured in the prestigious Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026, earning global recognition for a design that seamlessly blends indigenous art, local craftsmanship and nature inspired narratives," he wrote on X.

"A proud moment as the Gateway to the North East joins an exclusive list celebrating some of the finest airports in the world," the Chief Minister added.

Also Read | NCERT Restores Original 'Dancing Girl' Image After Row Over Altered Indus Valley Civilisation Artwork in Class 9 Textbook.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2066498391761436691

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, has been recognised by Prix Versailles, one of the globally renowned architecture and design awards in the world.

According to an official release from Adani, both Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (LGBIA), earned a place in the World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

The recognition acknowledges design, sustainability, and passenger-centric planning.

The Prix Versailles is a distinguished annual global award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015.

It awards both newly launched airports and terminals for their contemporary creations that embody a rare synthesis of distinctive architecture reflecting how airports are moving beyond conventional design to offer a richer and more harmonious vision of the world, a release said.

Along with NMIA and LGBIA, five other international airports, including Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States, have also been recognised in this list.

Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 has been recognised for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality, creating a world-class gateway that reflects India's aspirations as a modern global economy.

As per a release, Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is anchored at the vibrant intersection of South & Southeast Asia and serves as a monumental gateway to Northeast India--a region globally celebrated for its breathtaking ecological diversity and vibrant indigenous heritage. The architectural language of the airport's Terminal 2 is guided by the biophilic elegance of the 'Bamboo Orchid', honouring the region's rich biodiversity through a highly functional, sustainable envelope.

"We are honoured to see our airports recognised on a global platform and remain committed to delivering world-class experiences that position India among the leading aviation markets of the world. At Adani Airports, we see airports as important connectors of people and regions. The recognition of both NMIA and Guwahati Airport by Prix Versailles validates our focus on developing infrastructures which are at par with the best in architectural excellence with functionality, sustainability and operational efficiency," said Spokesperson of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The Prix Versailles awards aim to promote intelligent sustainability, where culture serves and transcends the concept of the environment. Presented annually, three airports and/or airport terminals from the 2026 list will also receive a World Title (Prix Versailles, Interior or Exterior), to be awarded at the end of the year, a release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)