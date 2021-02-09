Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): An IndiGo flight 6E- 291 from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday and all passengers are safe.

"IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely. All passengers have been accommodated on another aircraft for their onward journey to Bangaluru," stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.

"The aircraft is currently under inspection. As advised to air traffic control (ATC), it was a priority landing and not an emergency landing," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)