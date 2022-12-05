Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Properties worth lakhs were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a residential area in Guwahati, the local police informed on Monday.

Several houses were damaged after the fire engulfed in Basistha Amrit Nagar Nepali Basti area in Guwahati.

As per the local police, the properties damaged are expected to be worth lakhs of rupees.

Later, the firefighters doused the flames and brought the situation under control with the help of locals.

The police said that there is no report of any casualty in the fire incident. (ANI)

