India News | Guwahati: Gambling Racket Busted During IPL Final

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police in Guwahati said on late Monday that they have busted a massive betting racket during the IPL final match.

Police also recovered a large cache of electronic devices and other materials during the raids.

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Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra told ANI that "A massive gambling racket was in operation.We undertook extensive intelligence gathering and constituted a special team"

"Yesterday marked the IPL final, and at a time when the match was in full swing, we successfully conducted a raid at the accused's residence. Our primary accused, Alok Jain, has been involved in these illicit activities for a considerable period. They were actively engaged in live gambling at the very moment of the raid".

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Police also seized mobile phones, cash and several luxury vehicles.

"Among the items recovered, we seized approximately 16 mobile phones, two laptops, two monitors, and various tablet devices on which the IPL match was being streamed live at the time. Furthermore, we recovered a substantial amount of other assets from his home, including cash and valuables. We seized Rs 80,000 in cash, a large quantity of jewellery, several luxury vehicles, and around 26 land documents about various properties across Guwahati..."

The team was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), along with Noonmati Assistant Commissioner of Police ( ACP),Officers-in-Charge, and team personnel (ANI)

More details are awaited. (ANI)

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