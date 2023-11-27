Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): One of the kingpins of the counterfeit land document racket, while trying to escape from the police, was injured in the police firing in Guwahati on Sunday.

The injured person, identified as Ramen Modahi, is a resident of Lalung Gaon in Guwahati's Lakhra area. The accused person is known as a land grabber in the area.

Ramen Modahi was apprehended by Guwahati police earlier this week and he was apparently aiding police officials in another raid to arrest other accused involved in the matter. Ramen tried to escape police custody during this and was injured in the police firing meant to stop him from escaping.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Borah, said that in connection with Cyber Police Station Case Number 12/23 (counterfeit land documents related), one of the kingpins of this racket, Ramen Modahi, sustained a bullet injury on his right leg on Sunday night.

"The incident took place on Sunday night when a joint team from the Crime Branch and Basistha police station was carrying out searches, with the help of the apprehended persons, for other involved accused persons. The injured person has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and is under police guard," Diganta Borah said.

Earlier, on Friday, Guwahati city police busted a racket of counterfeit land documents and arrested three people, including government employees, in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Guwahati City police had started an investigation after receiving two complaints, after which two cases were registered based on the received complaints.

During the investigation, police found that the racket was conducting a systematic process of preparing fake land documents, fake sale deeds, and manipulating land records.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Borah, said on Friday that Guwahati city police have so far arrested three people, including one land broker who was involved in the racket. (ANI)

