Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 (ANI): Guwahati City Police have arrested two persons for allegedly demanding money from people under the pretext of securing them government job, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Nabajit Barman and Semim Ahmed.

Also Read | Paytm Soundbox ‘Blast’ in Agra: Father-Son Duo Sustain Burn Injuries in Fire Triggered by Paytm Device ‘Explosion’.

Shankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati said that a case has been registered in connection with this.

"We received a complaint on February 8 from Nipul Kalita, based on which an FIR was filed and an investigation was launched. Several details came to light during the probe," Nath said.

Also Read | Thane: Mobile Phone Explodes Inside Women's Compartment of Local Train at Kalwa Station in Maharashtra, Causes Panic; No Casualty.

"Last night, we registered a case at Panbazar Police Station and subsequently apprehended the two accused. Their vehicle has also been seized," he added.

The officer further stated that the accused had allegedly demanded money from the victim, promising a government job in return.

"During questioning, they revealed the names of a few others involved. Further investigation is going on," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)