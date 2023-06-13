Guwahati, Jun 13 (PTI) Guwahati railway station has been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) for providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers.

The station is the first under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to get the status for a period of two years from June 2, 2023, a NFR release said here on Tuesday.

NFR said efforts are on to bring more stations such as Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Jn. and Katihar in the 'Eat Right Station' category.

The certification is granted by FSSAI to stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement, a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians, the release added.

