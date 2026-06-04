India News | Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Sets New Benchmarks for Quality Tea Prices

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) continues to create history, reaffirming its position as a premier marketplace for quality tea, with exceptional price realisations rewarding manufacturers for their consistent focus on excellence.

According to Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, yet another milestone was achieved when a premium line of CTC leaf from Deckiajuli Tea Estate was sold at an impressive Rs 1,103 per kg.

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"Another line from the same garden fetched Rs 973 per kg, underscoring strong buyer confidence in quality offerings," Dinesh Bihani said.

Deckiajuli Tea Estate, owned by Parry Agro Industries Ltd., has been consistently focusing on premium tea production.

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Joe Louis, Associate Vice President (Marketing), stated that the company's sustained emphasis on quality over the years is now yielding tangible results, with auction prices reflecting the dedication and hard work of their team.

In another notable achievement this week, tea from Sotai Tea Estate was sold at Rs 889 per kg, marking the highest price ever recorded for the garden.

Dinesh Bihani further highlighted that during Sale No. 23, more than 65,000 kg of tea was sold above Rs 400 per kg, indicating strong appreciation from both buyers and sellers for the quality emerging from GTAC.

The tea industry has also received a boost from the Assam Government, which recently announced a subsidy of Rs 15 per kg for orthodox tea manufacturers, encouraging further growth in the segment.

Currently, the second-largest auction centre in the world for CTC tea, GTAC, is poised to increase its share in the orthodox tea segment.

This is expected to attract more export buyers, enabling direct exports through the auction platform.

GTAC continues to strengthen its reputation as a global hub for quality tea, benefiting producers, buyers, and the broader tea industry alike. (ANI)

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