Guwahati/Morigaon, Jul 1 (PTI) At least one person from Assam died in the massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district and 16 others are still missing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Another five persons from Assam have been rescued from under the debris and are undergoing treatment in Manipur, he said.

Sarma has sent cabinet minister Pijush Hazarikia to the neighbouring state to oversee rescue operations of the stranded people from Assam.

Ten bodies have been found so far from the landslide site at Tupul yard railway construction camp in Manipur from Wednesday night and about 55 others are still missing.

“Saddened to learn that one person from Morigaon, Assam lost his life, 5 are undergoing treatment & 16 still missing in the Manipur landslide,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

“Cabinet colleague Shri @Pijush_hazarika will reach Manipur as early as possible to coordinate in rescue ops,” he said.

Gupal Phukan of Lawbhurunga village of Morigaon district has been confirmed killed in the accident, as per a list of 22 names shared by Sarma on the micro-blogging site. The five injured are being treated at a local hospital there, while another 16 are missing.

Hazarika, who is currently in New Delhi, told PTI over phone that he will reach Manipur Saturday morning. “The next flight to Manipur is tomorrow morning. I will travel in it and hope to reach the landslide site by 10 am,” he said.

The minister said the Assam government has a list of 22 people from Morigaon district but there could be more survivors, deceased or missing. “We are still in the process of compiling the list of civilians from the state,” Hazarika added.

There is a pall of gloom in several Morigaon villages as the families of the missing persons await news of the whereabouts of their near and dear ones.

Morigaon deputy commissioner P R Gharphalia visited the residence of the dead man on Friday morning and paid condolences to the aggrieved family.

He said that an injured labourer had told him that the injured workers are in Noney district hospital.

All persons from Morigaon involved in the accident were working as labourers in the construction of railway lines in Manipur.

They had reportedly gone to work in Manipur about 20 days ago.

