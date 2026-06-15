India News | Gyan Bindu GS Academy Director Roshan Anand Granted Bail; Family Mourns Death of Younger Brother Prince Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): A court in Patna has granted bail to teacher and Gyan Bindu GS Academy director Roshan Anand, with his counsel stating that the prosecution's case against him was based solely on allegations of conspiracy and that he was not present at the scene of the incident.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Ramakant Sharma said the court observed that there were no allegations against Roshan Anand other than conspiracy.

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"Court has observed that the prosecution's case against Roshan Anand is solely one of conspiracy; he was not present at the scene, and there are no other allegations against him."

The counsel further said the court noted that a separate case based on a counter-version was registered by police on June 4, while the incident in question had occurred on June 2.

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According to Sharma, the court also observed that competition should remain healthy and that teachers should conduct themselves in a manner befitting their profession.

Reacting to the development, Anand's relative Angesh Kumar Aman said he had faith in the judicial process and welcomed the court's decision to grant regular bail.

"I had faith in the court, and the court has granted regular bail. On one hand, bail has been granted, on the other, my younger nephew passed away in Nepal," Aman told ANI.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Prince Yadav, the younger brother of Roshan Anand, were brought to his native village in Saharsa district.

District Council Member representative Amar Yadav described Prince as a talented and promising young man who had been assisting his elder brother in educational activities and was known to a large number of youths in the district.

Amar Yadav said the death had left people in the district grieving and urged the Union Government to engage with the Nepal government to ensure a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Teacher S K Jha also expressed grief over Prince Yadav's death, describing it as a tragedy. He called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter and demanded strict punishment for those found guilty.

The death of Prince Yadav in Nepal has triggered demands from family members and residents for a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)