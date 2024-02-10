Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Bareilly on Friday after Islamic cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, Tauqeer Raza Khan, along with his followers, gathered on the streets to protest against the recent court ruling in the Gyanvapi case.

Recently, the Varanasi district court, taking due cognizance of the findings of the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), allowed the Hindu side to hold prayers in the disputed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

The ASI report stated that the survey of the mosque found enough archaeological evidence to determine the existence of a temple underneath the structure.

Few incidents of stone-pelting were reported during the day, as the followers of the cleric took to the streets to protest the court ruling. As tension grew, police and paramilitary personnel were called in and deployed in large numbers to enforce order.

According to sources, there was significant police deployment in the area after the cleric called on his followers to gather for a 'jail bharo' protest against the Gyanvapi ruling.

The cleric was detailed and later released by the police on Friday.

As the protests erupted on the streets, the police swung into action and registered an FIR against those involved in the stone-pelting incidents.

Speaking to ANI, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, SSP Bareilly, said, "A scuffle broke out between some people and a police team rushed to the spot to enforce order. As of now, the situation is under control and there is a heavy police deployment in the area. An FIR has been filed and we are acting against those involved in stone-pelting incidents."

In a landmark ruling on January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for 'puja' to be performed by the Hindu side and a pujari (priest) nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

After the court order, a 'puja' and 'aarti' were performed at the disputed site. (ANI)

