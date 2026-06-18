India News | Gym Coach, School Principal Sentenced in 2019 POCSO Case; 20-year Jail Term for Coach

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): A court in Rajendra Nagar has convicted a gymnastic coach and a private school principal in a 2019 sexual assault case involving a three-year-old student, sentencing them to jail and imposing fines.

According to DCP Crimes, Cyberabad, A. Muthyam Reddy, "The accused persons, Kura Kiran Sai (31), resident of Ashok Nagar, Chikadapally, Hyderabad, working as a Gymnastic and Karate Coach, was convicted and sentenced for Rigorous Imprisonment for a term not less than 20 years and Fine of Rs 20,000 and Chilakamukku Deepika (37), wife of Ch. David, a resident of Miyapur, Serilingampally, working as Principal at a private school, was convicted of Simple Imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs 1,000."

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The second accused has been convicted under Section 376(A)(B) IPC and Section 5(m) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, of Miyapur Police Station, Cyberabad.

On June 7, 2019, I received a complaint from the complainant's father regarding his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter (victim), who exhibited abnormal behaviour and expressed pain in her vaginal area after attending the private preschool.

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The victim reportedly refused to go to school, claiming that a male instructor named Kiran had sexually abused her.

On June 20, 2019, when the school van was delayed in arriving at school, Kiran took a chance and took her to the gymnastics room on the top floor of the school and in the gap when nobody was present, he took her to the corner of the room and inserted his finger into the urinal part of the victim, upon which she cried.

Immediately, Kiran left her on the ground floor and fled away. Due to the negligence of the accused Deepika, Kiran took a chance and had aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the victim in the school premises. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against them.

During the investigation, the Investigation Officer arrested the accused persons on July 2, 2019, and after completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against them.

After a full-fledged trial, T Srinivas, Special Judge for Trial and Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases, RR District at Rajendranagar, convicted the accused persons and imposed the above sentences and awarded compensation of Rs 3,00,000 to the victim. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)