India News | Gym Owners Request Reopening of Premises

Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) Owners of gymnasiums and fitness centres in Pune, which have been shut due to the lockdown, on Wednesday requested civic authorities to allow them to resume operations.

Several gym operators, fitness trainers and support staff gathered outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and raised the demand.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Soldiers Who Attained Martyrdom During Clashes With Chinese Army in Galwan Valley: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Since gymnasiums and fitness clubs have been closed for nearly three months now, their owners, trainers and staff besides owners of supplement shops are facing hardships, said Nilesh Kale, president of Pune Fitness Club Association.

Gym owners are struggling to pay their EMIs, rent, electricity bills, salaries of trainers and housekeeping staff, he said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive, Produced By Karan Johar, Returns to Top 10 List on Netflix India After The Actor's Demise.

"We are ready to follow all the set guidelines while opening gyms. In fact,we have submitted some measures that can be taken while reopening gyms," he said.

A petition of demands has been submitted to Pune Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)