Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Gym Owners Request Reopening of Premises

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gym Owners Request Reopening of Premises

Pune, Jun 17 (PTI) Owners of gymnasiums and fitness centres in Pune, which have been shut due to the lockdown, on Wednesday requested civic authorities to allow them to resume operations.

Several gym operators, fitness trainers and support staff gathered outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and raised the demand.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Soldiers Who Attained Martyrdom During Clashes With Chinese Army in Galwan Valley: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Since gymnasiums and fitness clubs have been closed for nearly three months now, their owners, trainers and staff besides owners of supplement shops are facing hardships, said Nilesh Kale, president of Pune Fitness Club Association.

Gym owners are struggling to pay their EMIs, rent, electricity bills, salaries of trainers and housekeeping staff, he said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive, Produced By Karan Johar, Returns to Top 10 List on Netflix India After The Actor's Demise.

"We are ready to follow all the set guidelines while opening gyms. In fact,we have submitted some measures that can be taken while reopening gyms," he said.

A petition of demands has been submitted to Pune Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement