Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Gym owners and fitness trainers breathed a sigh of relief after the Uttar Pradesh government announced some relaxation in lockdown curbs that allowed gyms to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

"We have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 restriction. I hope now gyms will remain open so that we can recover our loss. We are following all the COVID-19 protocols here. Today only 25 per cent of customers came to the gym. We don't allow people to the gym for more than 1 hour and sanitize all the equipment twice a day. We are providing hand sanitizers, masks and have a strict social distancing policy," said Laraib Malik, trainer of the gym.

Ashok Singhal, a fitness enthusiast said that it is a good decision by the government and we are very happy that gyms are open after months.

"We are following all the protocols. We were missing gyms and waiting for it to reopen so that we can make ourselves fit. I am very happy today," Singhal told ANI.

Farman Khan, another fitness enthusiast said that he was excited to come back to the gym.

"I am feeling good after coming to the gym. We want gyms to remain open so that we can be fit and healthy," said Khan.

In wake of decreasing new COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Government allowed cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and stadiums to reopen from Monday.

"With the policy of aggressive tracing, testing, rapid treatment and rapid vaccination, the COVID infection in Uttar Pradesh is under control. Multiplexes, cinemas halls, gyms and sports comple/ stadiums have been allowed to operate in compliance with the COVID protocol. The business of cinema hall operators has been affected due to COVID. Relief should be provided considering their needs/problems," reads the official statement.

The decision was taken in the review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday with Team-9. (ANI)

