Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK of joining hands when there was a common threat to those involving in corruption.

The MNM chief, without naming the two parties in his tweet accused them of corruption and said there was no surprise in them coming together when there was a threat to the corrupt.

Rejecting accusations of being the 'B' team of the BJP, Haasan said he stood by the side of 'dharma' and the intention of those who accused him of being the saffron party's 'B' team and as a 'Sanghi' (RSS supporter) was only encouraging corruption.

The actor-politician's tweets came days after he voiced support to the state-run Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa facing an enquiry - over allegations of corruption - ordered by the AIADMK regime last month.

Surappa had asserted that he is clean and did no wrong and was ready to face any probe.

The DMK and its ally - the CPI(M) - had demanded Surappa's suspension and sacking as as well recently.

Haasan had questioned the rationale behind ordering enquiry based on an anonymous letter against Surappa whom he described as honest and said this was a war between a honest man and the corrupt.

Following his support to Surappa, Haasan was mocked in the social media allegedly by political activists for his stand on the varsity issue.

Against this background, Haasan, in his message to the corrupt, said he was the 'B' team only for Gandhi whose life was his message and added: "I am team 'A' since I was six years old."

Before an enquiry was ordered against him, Surappa found himself in an eye of a political storm after he wrote to the Centre on grant of the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status to the varsity.

DMK and the Marxist party were among those who questioned Surappa's move to take up the matter directly with the Centre and opposed it.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan had said the varsity does not need the IoE status since it could deprive students of reservation and admission for poor students.

The government decided to not accept the status considering such factors, he had said in October.

Haasan had in February 2019 also rejected allegations of being the BJP's 'B' team and had claimed that his party was targeted as it was growing in stature.

He had made that remark after DMK accused MNM of levelling allegations against it due to pressure from the saffron party.

