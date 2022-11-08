Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): A habitual offender has attacked a woman with a sharp edge weapon under Barigarh police station limits in Chhatarpur district on Monday, an official said.

The victim was going to market along with her family members, in the meantime, the accused Bablu Singh made obscene gestures. As a result of which, there was a dispute between them.

Later on, the accused attacked her with a sharp edge weapon. The victim was taken to the nearest health centre where her condition was said to be normal.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said that considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and strict action would be taken against him.

The accused is a habitual criminal and around seven to eight previous cases have been found against him. A team has been formed and he will be arrested soon, Singh added. (ANI)

