Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday signed a contract worth over USD 100 million with Honeywell for the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with the maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40).

The contract was exchanged by Senior Director of OE Sales (Honeywell Defense and Space), Eric Walters, and Executive Director (E & IMGT) B Krishna Kumar, here in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL, R Madhavan.

"HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) to address the basic training requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). There is a potential requirement of 70 aircraft. The contract for the same with IAF is under advanced stage of approval," said CMD Madhavan.

Expressing contentment with the recently signed agreement, Eric Walter said, "We are proud of our four-decade-long partnership with HAL and are happy to extend our relationship with this new order."

"The TPE331-12 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we are committed to support and deliver engines as well as kits within the stipulated schedule to meet the requirements of the IAF. Honeywell is committed to supporting the export of HTT-40 aircraft in the coming years along with other engine programmes which are currently on the radar. This contract would pave the way for future collaboration between HAL and Honeywell," he added.

The TPE331-12B engine is a single shaft turboprop engine with an integral inlet and gearbox, two-stage centrifugal compressor, power turbine, gearbox, three-stage axial turbine and turbine exhaust diffuser as well as EEC for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics.

According to an official statement by the HAL, the HTT-40 prototypes are powered by TPE331-12B engines and has been serving well since 2014. Entering into this 'Manufacturing and Repair license agreement' for Honeywell, the TPE331-12B Turboprop engine marks a major milestone in the execution of its 70 HTT-40 aircraft contract with IAF.

HAL is working closely with Honeywell for its support for the export potential of HTT-40. HAL and Honeywell are exploring other areas such as 1MW Turbo Generators, Manufacturing, Repair and Overhaul of TPE 331-10GP / 12JR engines for variants of Dornier. (ANI)

