Bengaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday signed a contract worth over USD 100 million with Honeywell for supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40).

HAL CMD R Madhavan said the company has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) to address the basic training requirements of the IAF.

"There is (a) potential requirement of 70 aircraft. The contract for the same with IAF is under advanced stage of approval,” he added.

“We are proud of our four decade long partnership with HAL and happy to extend our relationship with this new order,” said Senior Director, OE Sales, Honeywell Defense & Space, Eric Walters.

“The TPE331-12 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we have committed to support and deliver engines as well as kits within the stipulated schedule to meet the requirements of the IAF.

Honeywell is committed to support export of HTT-40 aircraft in coming years along with other engine programmes which are currently on radar. This contract would pave the way for future collaboration between HAL and Honeywell", he said.

"The TPE331-12B engine is a single shaft turboprop engine with integral inlet and gearbox, two stage centrifugal compressor, power turbine, gearbox, three stage axial turbine and turbine exhaust diffuser as well as EEC for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics," a HAL statement said.

The HTT-40 prototypes are powered by TPE331-12B engines and have been serving well since 2014, it said.

Entering into this 'Manufacturing & Repair license agreement for Honeywell TPE331-12B Turboprop engine' marks a major milestone in the execution of a 70 HTT-40 aircraft contract with IAF, it said.

HAL said it is working closely with Honeywell for its support for export potential of HTT-40.

"HAL and Honeywell are exploring other areas such as 1MW Turbo Generators, manufacturing, Repair & Overhaul of TPE 331-10GP / 12JR engines for variants of Dornier," it was stated.

