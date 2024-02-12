Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): In the aftermath of the violent clashes in Haldwani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanital Prahlad Narayan Meena on Sunday stated that there was fire and robbery by the unruly mob at Banbhoolpura police station in Haldwani adding that three FIRs have been registered in the entire matter.

Addressing a press conference, Nanital SSP further stressed that there was no fresh violence and that the situation was under control.

"Three FIRs have been registered in the entire matter and 25 people have been arrested. Each FIR has been allotted to an investigation team and they have begun their work. 25 people have been arrested," SSP Nainital said.

He further asserted that 25 people have been arrested and 7 country-made pistols and 54 live rounds have been recovered.

"From these 25 people, we have recovered 7 country-made pistols and 54 live rounds. When they attacked the PS Banbhoolpura, they looted government ammunition of different calibres as well.

"67 live rounds of 7.62mm and 32 live rounds of 9mm have also been recovered. Including 5 initial and 25 latest apprehensions, 30 people have been arrested so far. The lookout is on for the main culprit. Slowly normalcy is being restored," he added.

DGP Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar on Sunday said that the police had gone to Banphoolpura in aid of an ongoing, legally sanctioned anti-encroachment drive being carried out by civil authorities but were attacked by a violent mob that appears to have been well prepared for violence.

"We categorically reject the allegation of bias. The police acted in the lawful exercise of their right to self-defence in the discharge of their official duties. We have sufficient audio-visual evidence to this effect. It will be presented in the ongoing magisterial inquiry and criminal investigation," Uttarakhand DGP said.

DGP further said that a false narrative is now being constructed about the events of February 7.

"We have no intention of acting against anyone without evidence. A false narrative is now being constructed about the events of February 7th and their subsequent fallout. We intend to act without any bias and in full accordance with the law," DGP said.

Moreover, on the instructions of the District Magistrate of Nainital district, Vandana Singh, essential services have been made operational in the curfew-affected Banbhoompura area along with medical stores have been opened and Banbhoompura Primary Health Center has been made operational.

On Sunday, the administration team restored essential services in the curfew-affected Banbhulpura area.

Zonal Magistrate AP Vajpayee got the essential services smoothly and Banbhulpura Primary Health Center has been made functional for sick people.

Apart from this, one-and-a-half-year-old Mohammad Izhaan, a resident of Line No. 17, who was suffering from illness, was taken to Van Bhulpura Hospital and after treatment, he was released to his home in a government vehicle.

The administration is maintaining peace as well as smoothening essential services.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Ajay Bhatt said that a culprit is always a culprit and has no caste or religion adding that the law will follow its due course.

"A culprit is always a culprit and has no caste or religion. The law will follow its due course... If someone tries to encroach on government land, the administration will take it back. This doesn't mean you'll turn violent or start manhandling the situation. They could have taken a legal route," Bhatt said.

"The accused will be strictly punished and it will be ensured such situations do not repeat. I urge everyone to not politicise the incident," he added.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani and said the attack on police personnel, including women officers, was highly condemnable.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were injured in the violence.

Dhami said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available. The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway. To ensure peace law and order in Banbhoolpura, the Chief Minister has instructed ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area.

The CM gave instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements, taking a strict view of the incidents of attacks on police and administration officials and personnel during the removal of illegal construction and spreading unrest in the area.

"We are the people who live in peace. Everyone lives together in Uttarakhand. But few people have the wrong idea that if they act like this, then the administration will step back and take no action," he added.

Five people were killed in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area. (ANI)

