Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation here on Monday issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash.

The initial assessment of the loss allegedly caused by Malik was pegged at Rs 2.44 crore, the civic body said, asking him to deposit this amount in the Municipal Corporation, Haldwani by February 15.

In the notice, the officials claimed that Malik's supporters attacked the team that had gone to carry out the demolition drive in 'Malik Ka Bagicha' and damaged the properties of the municipal corporation.

The notice also mentioned the FIR lodged on the day of the incident on February 8 in which Malik has been named.

Police have said that Malik was behind the "illegal constructions" at the Nazool land and that he also led the protests against the demolition.

On Monday, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation, in a notice to Malik, said, "By attacking the teams of police and administration, your supporters have damaged, destroyed, and looted... properties of the Municipal Corporation and caused loss of government property. The above fact is confirmed by an FIR in which you have been named as an accused... According to the preliminary assessment, you have caused a loss of approximately Rs 2.44 crore by causing the incident in a planned manner."

The letter informed further that Malik was expected to deposit the said amount in favour of Municipal Corporation Haldwani by February 15.

The amount included Rs 2.41 crore for damage to 15 vehicles and Rs Rs 3.52 lakh for damage to equipment.

As many as 30 people have been arrested, including 25 in the latest wave of apprehensions, in connection with Thursday's violence in the Haldwani city of Nainital.

The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured, the police said on Sunday.

Several countrymade weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, the police said.

Violence erupted on Thursday after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura.

After stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration issued a shoot-at-sight order. (ANI)

