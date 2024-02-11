Patna (Bihar) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Trust Vote of the new Bihar government that is scheduled for tomorrow, Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi held a Vidhan Mandal Dal meeting at his residence on Sunday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday will have to prove his majority in the Assembly after he ditched the Mahagathbandhan an alliance of the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties in Bihar to join the NDA.

Earlier today, the JD-U national president arrived at the residence of party leader and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary for the meeting of party MLAs here ahead of the floor test.

JD-U leader KC Tyagi said, "The kind of fear and insecurity present in the RJD-Congress camp shows how unstable both parties are. This time, the opposition will have nothing to cheer about".

JD-U MLA Zama Khan said, "All MLAs have come."

Another party MLA Vinay Kumar Choudhary told ANI, "We are safe under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar...It is confirmed (passing the floor test)."

On the Bihar Floor Test, BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur said, "We will win the floor test with a comfortable margin. Nitish Kumar will remain our CM with two Deputy CMs and this govt will complete its term... Jitan Ram Manjhi is with us..."

At present, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP has 128 seats in the Bihar assembly, of which the BJP has 78 seats, the JD-U 45 and the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) four. The remaining lone seat is held by an Independent MLA.

The Opposition holds 114 seats in the Bihar House and needs 122 for a majority. (ANI)

