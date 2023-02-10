Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 9, (ANI): Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu and the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Udyog Bhawan here.

The MoU was signed between the two parties under the project titled "Designing innovative and sustainable packaging as a branding initiative for handicrafts and handloom sector of Jammu."

The MoU document was signed by Dr Vikas Gupta, Director of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, and Dr Javid Ahmed Wani, Director National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar.

The MoU was signed in presence of Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, J&K and Rohit Kansal, Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, (Director General NIFT).

Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, Smita Sethi, MD JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir; MD Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation, Atul Sharma and other officers of Industries and Commerce Department were present on occasion.

The objective of the MoU is to create a strategic and attractive packaging design solution for branding Jammu Handicraft and Handloom items in view of the enormous potential of this sector for growth, export and wealth creation and also employment generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Goyal appreciated the effort of entering into an MoU with NIFT Srinagar as having professionally designed packaging prototypes, in tune with the market demand, would definitely increase the sales of products viz-a-viz wage earnings of our artisans and weavers.

Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Rohit Kansal, who is also DG NIFT, said that the Government of India is willing to support the artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir in any capacity.

He said they could offer courses to these craftsmen to upgrade and enhance their skills so that the products of these artisans will have value addition for better marketing. The project envisions evolving a roadmap to create unique and sustainable packaging to add value to the artefacts of the Jammu cottage industry. This will give a unique packaging presentation having international standards besides determining the unique selling point of chosen Jammu Handicraft and Handloom goods.

As part of the MoU, packaging prototypes for products such as Basohli Paintings, Basohli Pashmina, Phulkari embroidery, Lathe Cum Lacquer products and Calico printing products are expected in the first phase.

The artisans and weavers present on the occasion gave their feedback regarding packaging and branding initiatives to the dignitaries present at the event. Besides, prototype packaging along with the trims that give product data and product care instructions for specified crafts will also be among the deliverables.

The MoU intends to empower the craftsmen of the Jammu region by supporting them through better packaging and increased sales. (ANI)

