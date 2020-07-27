Panipat (Haryana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Even after four months of struggle due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, Panipat's handloom industry seems to be struggling to survive as it depends on a large number of migrant weavers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, who have no plans to return to work before Bakrid.

The lockdown period was difficult for both handloom industry owners and weavers after remaining closed for two months as the migrant workers returned to their home states.

People associated with the industry said that only 20 per cent of the labourers are currently working.

Speaking to ANI, Nasim, labour in-charge of a factory, said, "At least 80 people were working here but now only 20-22 workers are executing the tasks. There are many factories in this area and lakhs of people work here but most of them will join work after EId-ul-Adha. For now, only 15-20 per cent workers are there to work."

Amrit Lal, an industrialist, said there is a shortage of workers as they have gone to their native places and locals cannot work in this sector.

"We are working for the past three years, but now there is a shortage of labourers as they went back to their respective native states during the lockdown. They want to return but now they will come back after Bakrid. Most of them are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal," Lal told ANI. (ANI)

