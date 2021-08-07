New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affair, Piyush Goyal said that the target in the handloom production sector is to double the production from Rs.60,000 Cr to Rs 1,25,000 crore in the next three years.

"#MyHandloomMyPride: Piyush Goyal, learning first hand himself how to weave. Celebrating the spirit of National Handloom Day," he tweeted today.

In an official release, the minister stated that a team will be constituted under the chairmanship of Sunil Sethi of Fashion Design Council of India ( FDCI) including weavers, trainers, equipment makers, marketing experts, and other stakeholders to recommend ways and means to achieve the objective and improve all-round progress in the handloom sector.

Several Union Ministers and chief ministers promoted handloom products on social media on the 7th annual National Handloom Day and urged the citizens to purchase Indian Handloom products and showcase the grandeur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his July 25 episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', while speaking about 'National handloom Day', had requested Indian citizens to support local entrepreneurs, artists, craftsmen, weavers.

"Whenever, wherever you purchase a Khadi product, it does benefit our poor weaver brothers and sisters. That is why, in a way, buying Khadi is a service to p[eople, service to the country. I urge you, my dear brothers and sisters, to make it a point to definitely buy handloom products being made in rural areas and share it on #MyHandloomMyPride," PM Modi had said.

The first National Handloom Day was organized by PM Modi in Chennai, in 2015, with the main aim to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom. Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates 1905's Swadeshi Movement, one of the several campaigns to help the handloom industry, after the COVID-19 pandemic started disrupting the economy. (ANI)

