Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A lord Hanuman temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has hit the headlines and grabbed people’s attention after it was decorated with medicines.

Priest of the temple Kamal Nayan told ANI, “Veer Alija Sarkar Hanuman temple is an ancient temple of Indore and it is situated in Panchkuian area in the city. A unique decoration of the temple is done here every time. Therefore, this time Veer Alija Sarkar Hanuman ji has been given a form of a doctor and various types of medicines have been used for decoration around the idol.”

People consider doctors as a God, therefore God has been given the form of a doctor. So that people should respect doctors, he added.

The priest further said, “These days the outbreak of seasonal fever, dengue, malaria and eye flu is going on. In view of this, medicines used in treatment of the said diseases have been used for the decoration here. These medicines worth Rs 1.25 lakh will be donated to the poor in Maharaja Yashwantrao Government Hospital after two days of the decoration.”

A nurse of the private hospital who visited the temple, Mudrika Yadav told ANI, “Here God has been decorated in the form of a doctor. The doctor is also a form of God. I have seen such decorations for the first time.”

These days diseases like cold, cough, fever and eye flu are going on and a message has been given to people to be careful about such diseases. Apart from this, the green corridor built for organ donation in the city has also been shown in the decoration, she added. (ANI)

