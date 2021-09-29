Shillong, Sept 29 (PTI) Union Minister S P Singh Baghel Wednesday said he is happy to learn that there has not been any case in which Meghalaya police refused to register a complaint compared to several states where people need to approach courts to do so.

Baghel, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, was addressing reporters after interacting with the Meghalaya State Legal Service Authority and the Bar Council in Shillong.

Appreciating the low crime rate in the state, the minister said, “I am happy that in comparison to few other states of the country, the rate of crime in Meghalaya is low and it has been very satisfying to learn that there have been no cases related to dowry in this state.

“Overall this is a peaceful state, where the common man has no relation with crime and criminals.”

With the northeastern region being a key focus area of the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all Union ministers to visit the region to review the implementation of government schemes, Baghel said.

“It is his instruction that Union Ministers should visit the Northeastern states to take stock of the proper implementation of schemes of the Central government, to visit sites to monitor actual implementation of projects and to review the activities of the department which relates to your Ministry,” he said.

This will ensure accountability of the bureaucracy and proper implementation of the programmes, Baghel added.

Asserting that it is the collective responsibility of the Council of Ministers to bring an all round development of the region, he said, in addition to reviewing the work of their own departments, the ministers must also take into account the functioning of other related departments.

He further said the Government of India has allocated funds for construction of court rooms in the ratio of 60-40 with the state government and he reviewed progress of the construction and the percentage of utilisation of the funds.

