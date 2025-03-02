Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): The body of a man was found near the Anand Vihar colony in Hapur on Sunday morning. He has been identified as Ankit Kumar and he was murdered with a slit on his throat using a sharp weapon, according to Hapur Police.

Police and Forensics teams have begun their investigations, they said.

Hapur Superintendant of Police, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the deceased had left his residence at night while speaking to someone on the phone. Later, his body was found near the Amar Vihar Colony.

"The deceased is a man called Ankit Kumar. He left from his residence at night while speaking on the phone. His body was found here today. A cut with a sharp weapon was found on his neck. The forensics team is on the spot, and the SWAT team has also been called. Action is being taken after the registration of FIR. Case will be solved soon."

Further details are still awaited. (ANI)

