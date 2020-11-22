Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Haryana Police launched "Har Ghar Lakshmi" campaign to spread awareness about women's safety on the occasion of Diwali.

The officials from woman police stations paid surprise visits to several homes and educated them about Durga Shakti App.

"On the festive day of Diwali, Woman Police Station's teams from various districts gave a surprise visit to the homes in their areas. During their visit to hundreds of homes of people, SHOs of the Woman Police Stations across the state gave the Diwali greetings to the people where they educated them about the services provided by Woman police stations and the Durga Shakti App for women safety," the official release read.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal appreciated the campaign and tweeted, "The woman present in our homes is Lakshmi, I welcome the commendable initiative like 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' which has been started with the message of honouring Lakshmi at home. I thank the women police officers for making women aware about Durga Shakti App and Women Police Stations."

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said "We are implementing various methods to gain public trust and trust-building strategies. 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' is also a part of this."

'Har Ghar Lakshmi' is an awareness campaign of Haryana Police launched on the occasion of Diwali, aiming that the women in our homes symbolise goddess lakshmi and taking proper care of women can bring happiness and prosperity in our lives.

The campaign also signifies that women's safety is very important for the development of any state and country. (ANI)

