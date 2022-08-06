New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): To facilitate the sales and distribution of national flags under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, all post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022, informed the Ministry of Communications on Saturday.

The Ministry said all delivery post offices and other important post offices across the country will be functional to the extent of supporting this public campaign.

Special arrangements will be made for the sale of national flags on public holidays that is on August 7th, 9th and 14th through at least one counter at Post Offices.

Special arrangements will also be made for the delivery of the national flags in all delivery post offices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last month to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

According to the Ministry of Culture, State, Union Territories, and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour. NGOs and Self-Help Groups from various places are already contributing toward making Har Ghar Tiranga, an iconic benchmark in the success path of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13-15.

Various events involving people from all walks of life will also be organized at multiple locations connected with the freedom struggle, to portray the patriotism and unity of the entire country.

The Government of India has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All Post Offices in the country shall start selling flags from August 1, 2022. In addition, state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal. The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flags.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India.

Since its launch, the initiative has successfully showcased the magnificence of Indian culture all across the globe. With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 states, eight UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programmes ever organized in terms of scope and participation, said the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

